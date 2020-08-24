State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 2,221 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Gartner worth $14,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,319,000 after acquiring an additional 308,441 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Gartner by 23.0% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,532,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,161,000 after buying an additional 473,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,014,000 after buying an additional 20,178 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Gartner by 85.0% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,110,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,523,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Gartner by 31.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,087,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,274,000 after buying an additional 260,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $131,413.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,674.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $1,304,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 794,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,627,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,775 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $128.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.22 and its 200-day moving average is $121.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner Inc has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $165.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.39 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.33.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

