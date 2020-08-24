State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.16% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $15,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XRAY. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

In related news, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $482,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,472.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $115,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $725,004.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $42.60 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -185.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.03.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.