State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $13,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 63.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $85.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.72. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $86.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.60.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $998,826.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 135,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $10,289,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,316 shares of company stock valued at $21,470,000. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

