State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 19,857 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,857 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Arch Capital Group worth $14,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 208,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 139,048 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of ACGL opened at $30.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.