State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 20,243 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,243 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Loews worth $13,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Loews by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 9.7% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Loews by 31.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 264,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,069,000 after buying an additional 63,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 25,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.41 per share, for a total transaction of $835,659.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,188,419 shares in the company, valued at $7,881,736,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 348,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,428 in the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE L opened at $35.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $56.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.76.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 9.09%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th.

L has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

