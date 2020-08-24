State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 255,347 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,735,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255,347 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $16,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $9.33 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

