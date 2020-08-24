Steem Dollars Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00009337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $6.54 million and approximately $316,214.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,741.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.83 or 0.02468360 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001036 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.03 or 0.00647505 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

SBD is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,965,665 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.