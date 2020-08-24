Stevard LLC Buys 3,740 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Stevard LLC raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 362.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises about 0.6% of Stevard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Stevard LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 65.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX traded down $2.77 on Monday, hitting $254.95. 903,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,117. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a PE ratio of 91.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.33.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

