Stevard LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Stevard LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Renaissance IPO ETF accounts for 0.7% of Stevard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stevard LLC owned about 1.45% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,622,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the first quarter valued at $501,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the second quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the second quarter valued at $415,000.

Renaissance IPO ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,080. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average is $35.36. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $46.77.

