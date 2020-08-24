Stevard LLC Invests $1.73 Million in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Stevard LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Stevard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stevard LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter worth $487,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter worth $572,000.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.63. The company had a trading volume of 653,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,670. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.58. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $107.05.

