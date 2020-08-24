Stevard LLC Sells 4,550 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Stevard LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies makes up 0.9% of Stevard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stevard LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,240,000 after buying an additional 146,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,317,000 after buying an additional 31,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 23.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,570,000 after buying an additional 289,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 987,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,245,000 after buying an additional 151,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $7,272,841.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,385 shares in the company, valued at $72,830,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total value of $954,540.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,472.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,398 shares of company stock valued at $10,953,152 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $275.39. 254,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,999. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $291.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

