Stipend (SPD) Reaches Market Cap of $84,483.16

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $84,483.16 and $29.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00069825 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.24 or 0.00774766 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.49 or 0.01592107 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,705.55 or 0.99401673 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00013710 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00159104 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006689 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006216 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

