Stokes Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,557 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 868,960 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,528,000 after acquiring an additional 12,716 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 92,923 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 46,210 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.2% in the second quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 70,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,869 shares of company stock worth $895,356 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.18. 17,726,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,123,938. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $178.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

