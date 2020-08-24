Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 3,517 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,011 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after buying an additional 9,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 62.3% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $940,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,908 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $54,127,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 743,607 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,595,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $594,463,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $212.62. 2,463,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352,360. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.81 and its 200 day moving average is $189.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.01.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.40.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

