Stokes Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.9% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.8% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 67.7% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $138.51. 7,418,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,986,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.18. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,808 shares of company stock valued at $52,570,861 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

