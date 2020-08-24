Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €136.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Stratec (ETR:SBS) received a €136.00 ($160.00) target price from research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Stratec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of ETR SBS opened at €117.80 ($138.59) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €97.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is €80.83. Stratec has a 52-week low of €46.40 ($54.59) and a 52-week high of €116.60 ($137.18).

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

