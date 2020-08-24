Substratum Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, Bitbns and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $3,143.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00127710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.86 or 0.01727603 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00191301 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00150907 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, COSS, BiteBTC, Kucoin, Tidex, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Bitbns, OKEx and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

