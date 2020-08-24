Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Sun Communities worth $21,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 2.2% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 753,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16,355 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in Sun Communities by 133.7% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 53,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 30,338 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 14.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUI. TheStreet raised shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.20.

NYSE SUI opened at $147.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39. Sun Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $173.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 106.64, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $303.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.24 million. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

