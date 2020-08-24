Sunlands Online Education Group – (NYSE:STG) Short Interest Update

Sunlands Online Education Group – (NYSE:STG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 282,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of STG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.42. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,270. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. Sunlands Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.01.

Get Sunlands Online Education Group alerts:

Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter.

Sunlands Online Education Group Company Profile

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.