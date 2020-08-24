Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,984 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sunoco worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 2.7% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 54.5% in the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 2.9% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 197,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 25.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SUN shares. ValuEngine raised Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sunoco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sunoco from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Sunoco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sunoco from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of SUN opened at $26.94 on Monday. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.00. Sunoco had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.26%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.37%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

