Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $57.00. The company traded as high as $49.77 and last traded at $49.76, with a volume of 52137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.23.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RUN. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In related news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $1,960,015.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,077,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,756,521.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,976.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 824,887 shares of company stock worth $22,917,391 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $488,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,818.18 and a beta of 1.74.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.