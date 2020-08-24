Swarm Reaches Market Cap of $2.44 Million (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $3,472.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swarm has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008502 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00130364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.05 or 0.01675759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00192260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000886 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00158750 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund.

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.