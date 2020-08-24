Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Varonis Systems worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 77.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 23,802 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,001,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 16.9% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 17.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $239,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 2,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $353,902.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,104.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,376 shares of company stock valued at $17,862,998 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.89.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $118.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Varonis Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $122.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.92.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

