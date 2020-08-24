Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Director James Wilson Sells 3,000 Shares

Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Director James Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.60, for a total transaction of C$34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,700 shares in the company, valued at C$2,792,120.

Shares of CVE:SYZ traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,478. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $265.97 million and a PE ratio of 139.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.25. Sylogist Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$6.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.90.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

