Syscoin (SYS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.97 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $57.46 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0968 or 0.00000824 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Tux Exchange, Poloniex and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00522508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010769 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000509 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002599 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 593,528,514 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Livecoin, Binance, Sistemkoin, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, YoBit, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.