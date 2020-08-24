Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $742,627.00

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $21.03 million and approximately $742,627.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Tachyon Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0788 or 0.00000671 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.64 or 0.00720851 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.51 or 0.00932643 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034183 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008547 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008161 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000192 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Token Profile

Tachyon Protocol (CRYPTO:IPX) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 tokens. The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol. Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

