Tap (XTP) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $160,315.00

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Tap has a total market capitalization of $65.43 million and $160,315.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap token can currently be bought for $0.0531 or 0.00000451 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tap has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tap Profile

Tap (XTP) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global.

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

