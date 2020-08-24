Target (TGT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Target (NYSE: TGT):

8/20/2020 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $152.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $165.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Target was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Target have risen and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock gained following the company’s better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both top and bottom line grew year over year. Notably, comps rose for the 13th straight quarter, gaining from strength in the digital channel as consumers shift to online shopping amid coronavirus-led social distancing. Target witnessed sturdy market-share gains in all five core merchandise categories. The company has been deploying resources to enhance omni-channel capabilities, come up with new brands, refurbish stores and expand same-day delivery options to take on rivals. While aforementioned factors raise optimism, we cannot overlook margins. Costs associated with digital fulfillment and supply chain as well as COVID-19 related expenses may hurt margins.”

8/19/2020 – Target had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Target is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Target had its “focus list” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/11/2020 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $138.00 to $152.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Target is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.18. The company had a trading volume of 21,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,797,154. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.93. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $156.10. The stock has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other Target news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,375,388.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $889,874.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,270,882.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,524 shares of company stock worth $4,623,219. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Target by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 208.7% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 463 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

