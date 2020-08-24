Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 65,074 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Paypal were worth $37,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Paypal in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Paypal in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paypal by 49.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Paypal by 340.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.88. 5,402,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,855,560. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $233.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.26. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at $17,409,120.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,011,854.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,381 shares of company stock valued at $15,479,155. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

