Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $126.46 Million Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,835 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for 1.0% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.26% of Dollar General worth $126,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $529,000. SPF Beheer BV increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% during the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 658,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,393,000 after buying an additional 72,389 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10.0% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 127.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 382,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,809,000 after buying an additional 213,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,966,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,677,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,366. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $202.27. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.58 and its 200 day moving average is $176.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.