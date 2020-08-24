Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $57.64 Million Stock Position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 182,704 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.61% of Allegion worth $57,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Allegion by 110.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 31,081 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Allegion by 328.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Allegion by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allegion stock traded up $2.63 on Monday, reaching $102.90. The stock had a trading volume of 522,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,167. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $589.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.87 million. Allegion had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 64.29%. Allegion’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLE. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.38.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

