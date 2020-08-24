Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 50,082 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $35,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 24,317.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,324,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,276,000 after buying an additional 2,315,472 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter worth $101,871,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,186 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,041,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,462,000 after purchasing an additional 944,859 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,920,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,349,000 after purchasing an additional 925,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 289,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,662,494.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $235,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,384,289.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,335. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,546,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,987,156. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.73.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Standpoint Research cut Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

