Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,201 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Target worth $41,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,378,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1,078.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,392 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 278,582 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,410,000 after acquiring an additional 78,910 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,828 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 17,774 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra increased their target price on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.24. 4,351,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,625,514. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $156.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,876,198.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,524 shares of company stock valued at $19,934,219. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

