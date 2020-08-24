Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

TEF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 198,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,940. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.76. Telefonica has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Telefonica by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Telefonica by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 29,344 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Telefonica by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,959,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after buying an additional 1,050,340 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Telefonica in the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Telefonica by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cfra raised Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

