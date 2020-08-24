Telsey Advisory Group Raises Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $225.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s current price.

DG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dollar General from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

NYSE:DG opened at $198.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $202.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 84.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

