TENA (TENA) Price Down 3% This Week

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. TENA has a total market cap of $113,282.37 and approximately $4,278.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TENA has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TENA token can currently be bought for about $0.0424 or 0.00000360 BTC on exchanges including LBank and CPDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TENA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008481 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00132264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.20 or 0.01690914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00192863 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000889 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00158289 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000156 BTC.

TENA Token Profile

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol. TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol. The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io.

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.