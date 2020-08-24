Teri L. Witteman Sells 1,969 Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $248,566.56.

Beyond Meat stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.51. 1,912,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,282,158. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,556.38 and a beta of 2.81. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $172.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.37.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. Cfra lowered Beyond Meat to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays cut Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 601.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

