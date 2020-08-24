Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,077 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,820,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,130,000 after buying an additional 535,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,587,000 after purchasing an additional 770,202 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 115.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,154,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,754,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,572,007,000 after purchasing an additional 205,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $1,606,780.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,578.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.61. The stock had a trading volume of 40,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,518. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $140.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Charter Equity upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

