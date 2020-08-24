THEKEY (TKY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $105,384.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and $105,384.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bit-Z, HitBTC and Coinrail.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000087 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00007939 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000905 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, HitBTC, LBank, Kucoin, LATOKEN and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

