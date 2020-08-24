Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0130 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 37.7% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $49.78 million and approximately $51.24 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007339 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00034900 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004370 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

