Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 4,636 Shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.19% of Parsons worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 995.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 68,579 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Parsons by 231.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 15,536 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Parsons by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 849,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,782,000 after acquiring an additional 315,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Parsons by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 996,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,843,000 after buying an additional 24,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Parsons stock opened at $32.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Parsons Corp has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.72.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Parsons had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Parsons Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Carey A. Smith purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $265,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Parsons from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Parsons from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

