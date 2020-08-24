Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $39.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $216.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.