Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 13,748 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.48% of Axis Capital worth $16,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 283.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Axis Capital by 24.2% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 37,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axis Capital in the second quarter worth about $290,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Axis Capital by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 124,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axis Capital in the second quarter worth about $692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $45.01 on Monday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $67.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Axis Capital had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. Axis Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axis Capital news, Director Charles A. Davis acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $14,147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,490.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Davis acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.58 per share, with a total value of $13,674,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,829.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,589,492 shares of company stock valued at $156,578,947 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

