Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 5,120 Shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Caci International worth $9,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Caci International by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Caci International in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caci International by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Caci International in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Caci International in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CACI opened at $232.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. Caci International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.15 and a fifty-two week high of $288.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.24. Caci International had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 5.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Caci International Inc will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $34,335.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,843. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $75,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,271 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,268. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caci International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caci International from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.57.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

