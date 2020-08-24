Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 80,623 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,623 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.33% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

MGY opened at $5.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $13.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 166.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $206,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $82,761.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,881,885 shares in the company, valued at $38,745,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 64,700 shares of company stock valued at $378,511 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.