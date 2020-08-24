Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys New Position in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,837,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Graham as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Graham by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Graham by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GHC opened at $408.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Graham Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $267.89 and a 1-year high of $726.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.18.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

