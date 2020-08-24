Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Holdings in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,016,735 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,539,075 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 1.50% of Antero Resources worth $10,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Antero Resources by 54.2% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 39,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 29.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,226 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 15,566 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 45,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AR opened at $3.72 on Monday. Antero Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $484.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.90 million. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 55.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.73.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

