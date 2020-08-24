Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,265 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 1.45% of MicroStrategy worth $16,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 139.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

Shares of MSTR opened at $145.08 on Monday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.35 and a 200 day moving average of $125.37.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $110.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

