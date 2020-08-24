Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,337 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 265,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after buying an additional 21,565 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,233,000 after buying an additional 19,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.62.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,048,453.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,703 shares in the company, valued at $11,374,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,823 shares of company stock worth $3,772,381. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $91.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.20. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

