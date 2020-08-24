Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,641 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.5% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Walmart by 8.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 16,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 20.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 118,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,683 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $32,361,425. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.12.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $132.25 on Monday. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $137.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.44. The firm has a market cap of $373.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

